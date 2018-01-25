Judge uses Nassar's letter to question his sincerity

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina reads excerpts from the letter written by Larry Nassar during the seventh day of Nassar's sentencing hearing Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Lansing, Mich. The former sports doctor who admitted molesting some of the nation's top gymnasts for years was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years in prison as Aquilina declared: "I just signed your death warrant." The sentence capped a remarkable seven-day hearing in which scores of Larry Nassar's victims were able to confront him face to face in a Michigan courtroom. Carlos Osorio AP Photo