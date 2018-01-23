More Videos

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase 3:24

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

Pause
Caught on camera: Women who drugged dates, stole their Rolexes 1:00

Caught on camera: Women who drugged dates, stole their Rolexes

Quick ride down International Drive as the road nears completion 1:40

Quick ride down International Drive as the road nears completion

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

Myrtle Beach police ask for help in solving murder case 0:58

Myrtle Beach police ask for help in solving murder case

PSA addresses heroin 'epidemic' 1:01

PSA addresses heroin 'epidemic'

Myrtle Beach police investigating robbery at Kings Highway bank 0:33

Myrtle Beach police investigating robbery at Kings Highway bank

Agencies and community gathered to raise awareness against heroin 2:08

Agencies and community gathered to raise awareness against heroin

Dolphins off the Grand Strand coast 1:22

Dolphins off the Grand Strand coast

Conway star, coach react to All-America honor 0:45

Conway star, coach react to All-America honor

  • Armed teens surround elderly woman at Walmart parking lot, steal her car

    Detectives released video of a trio of carjackers who targeted an elderly woman in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, on Jan. 15.

Detectives released video of a trio of carjackers who targeted an elderly woman in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, on Jan. 15. Broward Sheriff's Office
Detectives released video of a trio of carjackers who targeted an elderly woman in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, on Jan. 15. Broward Sheriff's Office

National

He was wanted for stealing an 81-year-old woman’s car. His mom turned him in, police say

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

January 23, 2018 07:38 PM

A 14-year-old Florida boy was arrested and charged with felony carjacking after Broward Sheriff’s deputies say he was one of three teens who stole an elderly woman’s car from a Lauderdale Lakes Walmart last week.

The teen’s mother told Miami Herald news partner CBS4 that she was the one who turned him in.

“It is really difficult for me,” the woman, who didn’t want to be named, told the station. “I’m the one who turned my son in. I do not condone anything like this. When I saw it, I call the police right away and have them come and get him.”

BSO said Shaquille Dixon, 14, was arrested Friday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Thursday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video of the Jan. 15 incident at the store at 3001 N. State Road 7.

Video showed a woman parking her gold Toyota, walking through the parking lot and entering the store with the three teens trailing her.

The 81-year-old, who didn’t want to be identified, told CBS4 she went to the store to buy a computer mouse.

The woman can then be seen walking toward her car as the boys, who were waiting nearby, approached her. One of them came to the front and demanded her keys at gunpoint and the other two went to the back.

The boys can be seen taking off in her car, and nearly hitting her in the process.

BSO said Tuesday they were still looking for the other two boys.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase 3:24

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

Pause
Caught on camera: Women who drugged dates, stole their Rolexes 1:00

Caught on camera: Women who drugged dates, stole their Rolexes

Quick ride down International Drive as the road nears completion 1:40

Quick ride down International Drive as the road nears completion

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

Myrtle Beach police ask for help in solving murder case 0:58

Myrtle Beach police ask for help in solving murder case

PSA addresses heroin 'epidemic' 1:01

PSA addresses heroin 'epidemic'

Myrtle Beach police investigating robbery at Kings Highway bank 0:33

Myrtle Beach police investigating robbery at Kings Highway bank

Agencies and community gathered to raise awareness against heroin 2:08

Agencies and community gathered to raise awareness against heroin

Dolphins off the Grand Strand coast 1:22

Dolphins off the Grand Strand coast

Conway star, coach react to All-America honor 0:45

Conway star, coach react to All-America honor

  • Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

    The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has released dashcam footage of a December 28 police chase during which shots were fired at a patrol car. The chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle, a Ford Explorer, flipped. Virginia State Police said the chase began shortly after 11:30 am on December 28 when the suspect refused to stop on Interstate 95. During the pursuit, police said, shots were fired from the suspect’s vehicle. One bullet, police said, penetrated a patrol car’s windshield. “The trooper escaped injury when he ducked to the side and the bullet lodged in his driver’s seat,” police said.

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

View More Video