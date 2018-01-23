1 arrested in fatal Kentucky school shooting with multiple victims, state police say

More Videos 3:24 Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase Pause 2:31 Former St. Francis student talks about her grooming by softball coach for sexual relationship. 1:19 Strong earthquake hits Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting tsunami warning 0:33 Myrtle Beach police investigating robbery at Kings Highway bank 2:07 Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 0:58 Myrtle Beach police ask for help in solving murder case 1:22 Dolphins off the Grand Strand coast 1:07 Crime a problem along Myrtle Beach's main corridor 1:29 How to make burned baloney sandwich 8:39 Prep Talk: Sizing up area teams' chances in first round of football playoffs (Part 2) Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Shooting at high school in Kentucky, one dead A fatal school shooting occurred at Marshall County High School on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Benton, Ky. At least one person was killed and seven people were taken to hospitals, some by helicopter. Police said a suspect was apprehended and the school was locked down. A fatal school shooting occurred at Marshall County High School on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Benton, Ky. At least one person was killed and seven people were taken to hospitals, some by helicopter. Police said a suspect was apprehended and the school was locked down. @KYHighFootball via AP

