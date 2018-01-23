Tsunami warning canceled after massive earthquake strikes off Alaska

More Videos

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase 3:24

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

Pause
Strong earthquake hits Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting tsunami warning 1:19

Strong earthquake hits Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting tsunami warning

Myrtle Beach police ask for help in solving murder case 0:58

Myrtle Beach police ask for help in solving murder case

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

Dolphins off the Grand Strand coast 1:22

Dolphins off the Grand Strand coast

Prep Talk: Sizing up area teams' chances in first round of football playoffs (Part 2) 8:39

Prep Talk: Sizing up area teams' chances in first round of football playoffs (Part 2)

How to make burned baloney sandwich 1:29

How to make burned baloney sandwich

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 7:26

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks 1:58

Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks

Conway star, coach react to All-America honor 0:45

Conway star, coach react to All-America honor

  • Strong earthquake hits Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting tsunami warning

    An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.2 struck off Alaska’s Kodiak Island early Tuesday, initially prompting a tsunami warning. The warning has since been cancelled, but an advisory remains for part of the state.

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.2 struck off Alaska’s Kodiak Island early Tuesday, initially prompting a tsunami warning. The warning has since been cancelled, but an advisory remains for part of the state. McClatchy/Storyful
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.2 struck off Alaska’s Kodiak Island early Tuesday, initially prompting a tsunami warning. The warning has since been cancelled, but an advisory remains for part of the state. McClatchy/Storyful

National

Tsunami warning canceled after massive earthquake strikes off Alaska

The Associated Press

January 23, 2018 06:10 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.2 struck off Alaska’s Kodiak Island early Tuesday, initially prompting a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada’s British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.

The National Tsunami Center later canceled the tsunami warning, but tsunami advisory remains for part of the state.

Watches have been canceled for British Columbia in Canada, Washington, Oregon, California and Hawaii. Officials in Japan say there is no tsunami threat there.

The strong earthquake was recorded about 175 miles southeast of Kodiak Island. Warnings from the National Weather Service sent to cellphones in Alaska warned: “Emergency Alert. Tsunami danger on the coast. Go to high ground or move inland.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kodiak officials warned residents to evacuate if they lived in low-lying areas.

A dispatcher at the Kodiak police department answered a call from The Associated Press by saying, “If this about the tsunami, you need to get to higher ground immediately.”

People reported on social media that the quake was felt hundreds of miles away, in Anchorage.

Keith Perkins, who lives in the southeast Alaska community of Sitka, arrived at the high school early Tuesday morning, after an alarm on his cellphone alerted him of the tsunami warning. He says the city’s sirens also went off later.

He said people on Facebook were chattering back and forth about whether this was real or not and what they should do.

Given the magnitude of the earthquake, Perkins said he thought it best to head to school, the tsunami evacuation point, even though in the past he felt his home was at a “high-enough spot.”

“I figured I’d probably just better play it safe,” he said.

He said police officers were directing traffic and the parking lot at the school was filling up. He said he saw some people carrying suitcases or backpacks. Perkins said he didn’t bring anything along.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase 3:24

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

Pause
Strong earthquake hits Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting tsunami warning 1:19

Strong earthquake hits Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting tsunami warning

Myrtle Beach police ask for help in solving murder case 0:58

Myrtle Beach police ask for help in solving murder case

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

Dolphins off the Grand Strand coast 1:22

Dolphins off the Grand Strand coast

Prep Talk: Sizing up area teams' chances in first round of football playoffs (Part 2) 8:39

Prep Talk: Sizing up area teams' chances in first round of football playoffs (Part 2)

How to make burned baloney sandwich 1:29

How to make burned baloney sandwich

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 7:26

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks 1:58

Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks

Conway star, coach react to All-America honor 0:45

Conway star, coach react to All-America honor

  • Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

    The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has released dashcam footage of a December 28 police chase during which shots were fired at a patrol car. The chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle, a Ford Explorer, flipped. Virginia State Police said the chase began shortly after 11:30 am on December 28 when the suspect refused to stop on Interstate 95. During the pursuit, police said, shots were fired from the suspect’s vehicle. One bullet, police said, penetrated a patrol car’s windshield. “The trooper escaped injury when he ducked to the side and the bullet lodged in his driver’s seat,” police said.

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

View More Video