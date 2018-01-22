Senate begins voting on deal to end government shutdown

The U.S. Senate has just started voting on a deal to end the shutdown of the federal government, now in its third day.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., introduced the proposal, which would provide full funding through Feb. 8, saying “we need to move forward.” The proposal restores funding for the children’s health care program (known as CHIP) and includes a commitment to take up immigration issues before the new Feb. 8 deadline.

“This immigration debate will have a level playing field at the outset and an amendment process that is fair to all sides,” McConnell said. “And it would be my strong preference for the senate to consider a proposal that can actually be signed into law.”

Democrats said they had reached a deal with Republicans to reopen the government and proceed with debate on immigration.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We have come to an agreement,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. “While this procedure will not satisfy everyone on both sides, it is a path forward. It is a good solution, and I will vote for it.”

Schumer blamed the shutdown on President Donald Trump, who he said refused to negotiate in good faith with Democrats on immigration. “Despite all of our entreaties, the president was obstinate,” he said.

“In a few hours, the government will reopen,” Schumer said. “We have a lot to do.”

The vote had been scheduled for 1 a.m. Monday but was pushed back to noon ET after negotiations between Republicans and Democrats appeared to stall Sunday night.

Democrats had filibustered a short-term spending bill in the Senate during negotiations with the White House and Republicans over children’s health care and immigration. Without funding, much of the federal government shut down Saturday at midnight.