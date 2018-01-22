A lone jogger runs through the deserted plaza outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
A lone jogger runs through the deserted plaza outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Pete Marovich The New York Times
A lone jogger runs through the deserted plaza outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Pete Marovich The New York Times

National

Senate begins voting on deal to end government shutdown

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

January 22, 2018 12:30 PM

The U.S. Senate has just started voting on a deal to end the shutdown of the federal government, now in its third day.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., introduced the proposal, which would provide full funding through Feb. 8, saying “we need to move forward.” The proposal restores funding for the children’s health care program (known as CHIP) and includes a commitment to take up immigration issues before the new Feb. 8 deadline.

“This immigration debate will have a level playing field at the outset and an amendment process that is fair to all sides,” McConnell said. “And it would be my strong preference for the senate to consider a proposal that can actually be signed into law.”

Democrats said they had reached a deal with Republicans to reopen the government and proceed with debate on immigration.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We have come to an agreement,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. “While this procedure will not satisfy everyone on both sides, it is a path forward. It is a good solution, and I will vote for it.”

Schumer blamed the shutdown on President Donald Trump, who he said refused to negotiate in good faith with Democrats on immigration. “Despite all of our entreaties, the president was obstinate,” he said.

“In a few hours, the government will reopen,” Schumer said. “We have a lot to do.”

The vote had been scheduled for 1 a.m. Monday but was pushed back to noon ET after negotiations between Republicans and Democrats appeared to stall Sunday night.

Democrats had filibustered a short-term spending bill in the Senate during negotiations with the White House and Republicans over children’s health care and immigration. Without funding, much of the federal government shut down Saturday at midnight.

Related stories from The Sun News

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Myrtle Beach police ask for help in solving murder case 0:58

Myrtle Beach police ask for help in solving murder case

Pause
Dolphins off the Grand Strand coast 1:22

Dolphins off the Grand Strand coast

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 7:26

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

Crime a problem along Myrtle Beach's main corridor 1:07

Crime a problem along Myrtle Beach's main corridor

Five things to know about Stormy Daniels 0:44

Five things to know about Stormy Daniels

Graham talks Miller, immigration amid shutdown 3:20

Graham talks Miller, immigration amid shutdown

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 1:28

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers

Celebrities who died in 2017 3:01

Celebrities who died in 2017

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase 3:24

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

  • Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

    The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has released dashcam footage of a December 28 police chase during which shots were fired at a patrol car. The chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle, a Ford Explorer, flipped. Virginia State Police said the chase began shortly after 11:30 am on December 28 when the suspect refused to stop on Interstate 95. During the pursuit, police said, shots were fired from the suspect’s vehicle. One bullet, police said, penetrated a patrol car’s windshield. “The trooper escaped injury when he ducked to the side and the bullet lodged in his driver’s seat,” police said.

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

View More Video