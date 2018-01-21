National

2 soldiers killed when Army helicopter crashes in California

The Associated Press

January 21, 2018 12:23 PM

FORT IRWIN, Calif.

The Army says two soldiers from Colorado have been killed in a helicopter crash during training operations in the Southern California desert.

The San Bernardino Sun newspaper reports the AH-64 Apache crashed around 1 a.m. Saturday at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin.

Maj. Gen. Randy A. George says both soldiers killed were assigned to the 4th Infantry Division stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado. Their identities are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Fort Irwin is a remote facility in the High Mojave Desert midway between San Bernardino, California, and Las Vegas.

