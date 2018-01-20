‘If black shoot them,’ was the advice this assistant police chief allegedly gave

The new recruit at the Louisville Metro Police Department was writing a paper about the “right thing to do” — so he asked Todd Shaw, the Prospect assistant police chief, what he should do if he sees kids smoking weed.
Shaw’s response?
“F--- the right thing,” he allegedly wrote to the recruit on Facebook. “If black shoot them.”
He had more advice, too, according to a letter from Mike O’Connell, a county attorney, to Prospect Mayor John Evans last August. The comments were discovered after Shaw was accused of interfering with an investigation of alleged sexual abuse at an LMPD program for teens interested in joining law enforcement, according to WDRB.
“… call their rents … if mom is hot then f--- her … if dad is hot then handcuff him and make him suck my d---,” the letter alleges he wrote in 2016.
“Unless daddy is black,” he allegedly continued. “Then shoot him.”
Shaw had been a police officer in Louisville for 20 years, The Courier-Journal reported. He was suspended the day after O’Connell sent the letter, and was fired soon after.
The former assistant police chief fought in court to keep his comments from reaching the public eye.
But Jefferson Circuit Judge Judith McDonald Burkman ruled Thursday that they should be made public, arguing that his comments show “prejudices that bring into question Shaw's integrity as a law enforcement officer,” according to The Courier-Journal.
LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said in a statement released to WLKY that he is “disgusted by the shocking and appalling statements” from Shaw.
“Any person who holds these thoughts has no business ever donning a uniform and representing those who have sworn to serve every member of every community,” the statement read. “These actions spit in the face of the determined effort hundreds of thousands of law enforcement officers put forth to build trust and legitimacy in the communities they serve.”
But Michael Burns, a lawyer for Shaw, argued that his client “is not a racist in any sense of the word.”
"Mr. Shaw held a distinguished career in law enforcement for nearly 30 years. Throughout his career, he treated all people fairly and respectfully regardless of their race,” he told WLKY. “His Facebook messages were made privately between colleagues and friends who shared the reality of being police officers in today’s culture where police are demonized and demoralized for doing what is required to keep the community safe.
“Actions speak louder than words and Mr. Shaw’s actions during his career speak for themselves.”
Over 24 criminal cases connected to Shaw — most of them traffic offenses — have since been dismissed because of questions raised by his alleged racist messages, WAVE reported.
Shaw also allegedly called Martin Luther King Jr. “nothing but a raciast (sic) womanizer ... but because someone shot him, I get a day off with pay each year so I will take it” and claimed that “for years I have seen the blacks live off uss (sic) and putting them in one big housing area breeds HUGE peoblems (sic),” WDRB reported.
“We don't see a Muslim problem around here we just see lazy ass people that don't want to work,” he wrote, “and that entices more Mexicans to cross the border and take the American jobs.”
Mayor John Evans said in a press release that none of the messages were sent on computers or phones owned by the city, according to WDRB. The recruit who was messaging Shaw on Facebook resigned last February.
