He was a big sushi fan. Then he pulled a 5-foot tapeworm from his body

More Videos

King Kong Sushi, Myrtle Beach | Where the Locals Eat 1:34

King Kong Sushi, Myrtle Beach | Where the Locals Eat

Pause
Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

Fire at Heavenly Grace Ministries Church in Socastee 0:34

Fire at Heavenly Grace Ministries Church in Socastee

Humpback whales in Myrtle Beach 0:45

Humpback whales in Myrtle Beach

Humpback whale spotted off the coast in North Myrtle Beach 0:26

Humpback whale spotted off the coast in North Myrtle Beach

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 2:24

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

CCU’s Janae Camp describes college life with dyslexia 2:00

CCU’s Janae Camp describes college life with dyslexia

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 7:26

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

Pranking Brad Paisley on the air is this radio host's specialty 1:23

Pranking Brad Paisley on the air is this radio host's specialty

FBI underage sex trafficking crackdown leads to recovery of 84 minors 1:12

FBI underage sex trafficking crackdown leads to recovery of 84 minors

  • Fresno ER patient didn't have to go far to ingest this disgusting bug

    A Jan. 8 edition of the podcast “This Won’t Hurt A Bit” features a case of a Fresno patient who had a 5 1/2-foot tapeworm in his body after eating raw salmon sashimi. The CDC had issued a warning about this food early in 2017. The podcast "Parasites" is available at www.wonthurtabit.com.

A Jan. 8 edition of the podcast “This Won’t Hurt A Bit” features a case of a Fresno patient who had a 5 1/2-foot tapeworm in his body after eating raw salmon sashimi. The CDC had issued a warning about this food early in 2017. The podcast "Parasites" is available at www.wonthurtabit.com. The Fresno Bee
A Jan. 8 edition of the podcast “This Won’t Hurt A Bit” features a case of a Fresno patient who had a 5 1/2-foot tapeworm in his body after eating raw salmon sashimi. The CDC had issued a warning about this food early in 2017. The podcast "Parasites" is available at www.wonthurtabit.com. The Fresno Bee

National

He was a big sushi fan. Then he pulled a 5-foot tapeworm from his body

By Barbara Anderson

banderson@fresnobee.com

January 19, 2018 08:18 AM

A Fresno man with an obsessive appetite for raw salmon sushi provided Dr. Kenny Banh, an emergency physician at Community Regional Medical Center, with a great story to share with producers of “This Won’t Hurt A Bit,” a fast-paced podcast for the curious health consumer.

But stop reading now if you are inclined to be queasy.

Banh was working his shift at the downtown Fresno hospital about two months ago when a young man came in complaining of bloody diarrhea – not an unusual complaint treated at the very busy ER, but this patient had another problem that he wanted addressed: “I really want to get treated for worms,” he told Banh.

Skeptical at first, as most ER doctors are of patients self-diagnosing their ailments, the man handed Banh proof in a grocery bag. “I take out a toilet paper roll, and wrapped around it of course is what looks like this giant, long tapeworm,” Banh said on the Jan. 8 podcast.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

tapeworm1
A 5 1/2-foot tapeworm was unraveled on paper towels on the floor of the emergency department at Community Regional Medical Center. The patient brought the tapeworm to the hospital when he came for treatment recently.
DR. KENNY BANH Special to The Bee

The really long helminth – the general name for a parasitic worm – unraveled and laid out on paper towels on the emergency department floor, measured 5½ feet long. “Just my height,” Banh said.

The man had discovered the worm as it began wiggling out while he sat on the toilet. He was scared, Banh said. “He thinks he’s dying, ‘oh my guts are coming out of me.’ ” But as he pulls, and the worm continues to come out, it began moving and he felt relieved to realize it was a tapeworm.

I take out a toilet paper roll, and wrapped around it of course is what looks like this giant, long tapeworm.

Dr. Kenny Banh, Fresno emergency physician

The Fresno tapeworm’s length gathered a lot of attention in the ER, but it wasn’t a record-breaker. Dr. Jessica Mason, the CRMC emergency room physician who is a co-host of the podcast, explained a tapeworm can grow to 40 feet in length. The treatment for the patient: a pill that is no different from the single dose given to a dog to kill worms. Although the tapeworm had likely all been pooped out, some of it could have broken off to grow again.

Tapeworms can grow inside for a while without noticeable symptoms. Left untreated, they can cause weight loss and anemia. (Side note from Banh: Some people actually have self-infected themselves with tapeworm eggs to lose weight. But he does not recommend it).

The tapeworm didn’t have that effect on the Fresno patient, who was a little chubby, Banh said.

How he came to have a 5½-foot tapeworm didn’t surprise Banh.

Related stories from The Sun News

The patient swore that he had not traveled anywhere out of the country, drunk well water or done anything out of the ordinary to become infected – except he confessed that he loves sushi – raw salmon sushi. “He says, ‘I eat raw salmon almost every day,’ ” Banh said on the podcast.

A quick online search found there has been a well-documented outbreak of Japanese tapeworms in Pacific-caught salmon. A mystery solved for the patient, who quickly swore he would not touch the fish again.

Tapeworms can be found in many types of fish that has not been properly flash frozen (the freezing kills the tapeworms).

But the source of the Fresno tapeworm gave Mason momentary pause: Raw salmon sushi is her favorite.

As for Banh, the tapeworm won’t stop him from eating sushi. However, tuna – not salmon – is his choice.

Barbara Anderson: 559-441-6310, @beehealthwriter

More Videos

King Kong Sushi, Myrtle Beach | Where the Locals Eat 1:34

King Kong Sushi, Myrtle Beach | Where the Locals Eat

Pause
Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

Fire at Heavenly Grace Ministries Church in Socastee 0:34

Fire at Heavenly Grace Ministries Church in Socastee

Humpback whales in Myrtle Beach 0:45

Humpback whales in Myrtle Beach

Humpback whale spotted off the coast in North Myrtle Beach 0:26

Humpback whale spotted off the coast in North Myrtle Beach

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 2:24

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

CCU’s Janae Camp describes college life with dyslexia 2:00

CCU’s Janae Camp describes college life with dyslexia

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 7:26

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

Pranking Brad Paisley on the air is this radio host's specialty 1:23

Pranking Brad Paisley on the air is this radio host's specialty

FBI underage sex trafficking crackdown leads to recovery of 84 minors 1:12

FBI underage sex trafficking crackdown leads to recovery of 84 minors

  • Worms found in a package of fish at Fresno Costco

    A customer found worms in a package of fish at a Costco in Fresno and posted a video to his Facebook page. The company hasn't responded. Finding worms in raw fish is not uncommon.

Worms found in a package of fish at Fresno Costco

A customer found worms in a package of fish at a Costco in Fresno and posted a video to his Facebook page. The company hasn't responded. Finding worms in raw fish is not uncommon.

Martin Martinez Special to the Bee

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

King Kong Sushi, Myrtle Beach | Where the Locals Eat 1:34

King Kong Sushi, Myrtle Beach | Where the Locals Eat

Pause
Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

Fire at Heavenly Grace Ministries Church in Socastee 0:34

Fire at Heavenly Grace Ministries Church in Socastee

Humpback whales in Myrtle Beach 0:45

Humpback whales in Myrtle Beach

Humpback whale spotted off the coast in North Myrtle Beach 0:26

Humpback whale spotted off the coast in North Myrtle Beach

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 2:24

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

CCU’s Janae Camp describes college life with dyslexia 2:00

CCU’s Janae Camp describes college life with dyslexia

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 7:26

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

Pranking Brad Paisley on the air is this radio host's specialty 1:23

Pranking Brad Paisley on the air is this radio host's specialty

FBI underage sex trafficking crackdown leads to recovery of 84 minors 1:12

FBI underage sex trafficking crackdown leads to recovery of 84 minors

  • Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

    The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has released dashcam footage of a December 28 police chase during which shots were fired at a patrol car. The chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle, a Ford Explorer, flipped. Virginia State Police said the chase began shortly after 11:30 am on December 28 when the suspect refused to stop on Interstate 95. During the pursuit, police said, shots were fired from the suspect’s vehicle. One bullet, police said, penetrated a patrol car’s windshield. “The trooper escaped injury when he ducked to the side and the bullet lodged in his driver’s seat,” police said.

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

View More Video