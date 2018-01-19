Judge set to sentence Ohio man who plotted US attacks

FILE - This undated file photo provided by Franklin County Sheriffís Office shows Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud. Mohamud, of Columbus, accused in April 2015 of receiving training on weapons, combat and tactics in Syria, and then returning to the U.S. with a plan to attack a military base or a prison. A federal judge on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, is scheduled to sentence the Ohio man who plotted to kill military members in the U.S. following a delay in the case when a previous judge withdrew. Mohamud, who was born in Somalia but came to the U.S. as a child, was arrested in 2015 and pleaded guilty to plotting those attacks after becoming radicalized in Syria. The attacks were never carried out. Franklin County Sheriffís Office via AP, File AP Photo