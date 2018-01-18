Wells Fargo just paid my bills twice, people say. They’re on hold for hours to fix it

Paying a bill once is enough — getting charged twice for no reason is too much.
That’s what reportedly happened Wednesday night to some Wells Fargo customers, according to the Austin American-Statesman.
Hilary O’Byrne, a communications manager at Wells Fargo, confirmed in a statement to the Statesman that some people experienced an incorrect transaction.
“We are aware of the online Bill Pay situation which was caused by an internal processing error,” Wells Fargo communications manager Hilary O’Byrne said in a statement late Wednesday.
People aired their grievances in tweets.
if you have @WellsFargo and use online payments ... check your balances immediately... then join me on hold for the next hour.— Mark E Rangel (@tryallbyfire) January 17, 2018
I'm not sure that I find it comforting that a quick Twitter search found many other @WellsFargo customer who have experienced double-processing of bill payments. You guys better fix this STAT!— GoodRiddance2017 'ken! (@JHooked1) January 18, 2018
@Ask_WellsFargo @WellsFargo my bill pays came out twice. I didn’t sent them twice. Now my account is in the red. I’d like to eat. pic.twitter.com/Kxdxfsibbi— La Reina♡ (@TheBlacDaria) January 17, 2018
my pending payments have all been doubled and taken from my available balance. Been on hold for over an hour on your call line. What is going on?— James Black (@jblack8296) January 18, 2018
just called in- your bill pay service is duplicating outgoing bills. Why is it when I mess up, you guys charge me at least $35 (usually more), but when you mess up, it's "thanks for your patience". I expect some form of compensation for this breach of confidence and inconvenience— rick sanchez (@cashflo2freedom) January 18, 2018
They also complained of long wait times to be connected with a customer service representative.
Been on hold for 2 hours 42 minutes and counting and I discovered this on my own. Not a good look. @WellsFargo @WellsFargoNews— Ashley Tomlinson (@atomlinson31) January 18, 2018
@wellsfargo Really? You paid all my bills twice? Been on hold over 30 minutes. You could make a statement, not everyone has an hour to waste holding to correct YOUR mistake.— Jennifer Maude (@jenluvs2run131) January 17, 2018
“Had an issue with my Wells Fargo online account,” wrote a Twitter user named TJ Parks. “On hold for 2 hours, transferred twice, one dropped call and still no solution.......hmmmm”
I HAVE BEEN ON THE PHONE WITH WELLS FARGO FOR OVER AN HOUR?!? WHY DO I HAVE TO WASTE MY TIME BC OF THEIR MISTAKE?!? IM SO MAD— Donielle (@SleekDonielle) January 17, 2018
Was on hold for 2 hours...they had nothing helpful to offer. Said no fees would be incurred and money should be returned overnight.— Kristen Taylor (@kristena_taylor) January 18, 2018
But there’s no reason to wait on the phone, O’Byrne told the Statesman.
“We are currently working to correct it, and there is no action required for impacted customers at this time,” her statement read. “Any fees or charges that may have been incurred as a result of this error will be taken care of. We apologize for any inconvenience.”
Wells Fargo tweeted that the issue was resolved Thursday morning.
We’re sorry if you had an issue with your Bill Payments yesterday. Technical teams have corrected the errors.— Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) January 18, 2018
But not everyone was happy with the bank’s response.
“Sorry doesn’t even come close to making up for all of the stress and chaos this caused,” one person responded to the tweet. “I make a simple error and get charged a minimum of $35. You take over $1500 of my hard earned money I’m supposed to be ok with a simple “sorry”?!”
