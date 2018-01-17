'Mama warrior' in Miami aids children of deported migrants

In this Jan. 2, 2018 photo, immigration activist Nora Sandigo, center, talks with Yamilet Salmeron, 11, left, and Britzayda Ramirez, 4, at her home in Miami, FL. At least once a week, Sandigo, a 52-year-old mother of two daughters, drives south to the city of Homestead and drops off donated clothing and food for some of them, mostly people from Mexico and Central America who work on nearby farms. Lynne Sladky AP Photo