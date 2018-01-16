A drunk fan ejected from a Philadelphia Eagles football game for not having a ticket has been charged for punching a police horse.
A drunk fan ejected from a Philadelphia Eagles football game for not having a ticket has been charged for punching a police horse. Philadelphia Police Department
A drunk fan ejected from a Philadelphia Eagles football game for not having a ticket has been charged for punching a police horse. Philadelphia Police Department

National

Drunk fan got kicked out of NFL playoff game. He took it out on a horse, police say

By Jared Gilmour

jgilmour@mcclatchy.com

January 16, 2018 07:38 PM

First, this Pennsylvania fan’s behavior was bad enough to get him kicked out of Saturday’s playoff game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons, police said.

Then, once he was outside Lincoln Financial Field, the fan’s antics got even worse: 22-year-old Taylor Hendricks, of Whitehall, Pa., went up to a mounted police officer at the Philadelphia stadium and started the punch the officer’s horse in the face, neck and shoulders, police said. The suspect also hit the officer in the legs, CBS Philly reports.

Hendricks had been removed from the game before it even started because he was visibly drunk and didn’t have a ticket, police said. When he was ejected and started attacking the horse, another officer grabbed Hendricks and arrested him, NBC Sports reports.

Neither the horse nor the mounted officer were injured, NBC reports.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hendricks has been charged with aggravated assault, taunting police animals, simple assault and trespassing, Philadelphia Magazine reports. He was released on $5,000 bail.

The Eagles won the game 15-10, and will play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in the NFC championship game for a chance to play in the Super Bowl.

It’s not Hendricks’ first encounter with law enforcement. Hendricks has been cited twice before for public drunkenness, court records reviewed by Philadelphia Magazine indicate. On both occasions, he pleaded guilty.

He’s scheduled to appear in court next on Jan. 30, NBC reports.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

    The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has released dashcam footage of a December 28 police chase during which shots were fired at a patrol car. The chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle, a Ford Explorer, flipped. Virginia State Police said the chase began shortly after 11:30 am on December 28 when the suspect refused to stop on Interstate 95. During the pursuit, police said, shots were fired from the suspect’s vehicle. One bullet, police said, penetrated a patrol car’s windshield. “The trooper escaped injury when he ducked to the side and the bullet lodged in his driver’s seat,” police said.

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase 3:24

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase
Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest 7:43

Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest
5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting 0:50

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting

View More Video