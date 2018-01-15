Casino company: Boat that caught fire had no past problems

More Videos 3:24 Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase Pause 1:14 Prem1er Community Drumline at MLK Day Parade 2:34 The Cranberries' singer Dolores O’Riordan dies at 46 2:07 Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:00 CCU’s Janae Camp describes college life with dyslexia 1:57 Tiffany Evans is missing, most fear she's dead. 0:57 4 a.m. ride down Ocean Boulevard during Atlantic Beach Bikefest 2:09 Record cold weather turns NC waterfalls into majestic ice sculptures 1:16 Check out the inside of a Topgolf that opened earlier this year 8:12 Parents of brothers allegedly involved in Ocean Blvd. shooting speak at bond hearing Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Here's the video of Casino boat shuttle that caught fire off The passengers and crew of a shuttle boat were safely evacuated after the vessel caught fire in the Port Richey Canal in Fla. The vessel was ferrying customers to a casino boat. It was reported that 50 people on board had to jump in the water after the boat caught fire. The passengers and crew of a shuttle boat were safely evacuated after the vessel caught fire in the Port Richey Canal in Fla. The vessel was ferrying customers to a casino boat. It was reported that 50 people on board had to jump in the water after the boat caught fire. New Port Richey Police Department

