Woman returns from a trip to find another family living in her home

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there Katherine Lang, of Beaufort, went on a 10-day trip to California to visit her grandchildren. When she came to check the home in Pigeon Point that she is renovating, she got quite the surprise. Katherine Lang, of Beaufort, went on a 10-day trip to California to visit her grandchildren. When she came to check the home in Pigeon Point that she is renovating, she got quite the surprise. Delayna Earley Staff video

