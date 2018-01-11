Court OKs killing a type of owl to see effect on other owls

More Videos

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase 3:24

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

Pause
How the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources was unraveled 1:58

How the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources was unraveled

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting 0:36

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting

Record cold weather turns NC waterfalls into majestic ice sculptures 2:09

Record cold weather turns NC waterfalls into majestic ice sculptures

Judge rules to remove GPS monitor from former detective Allen Large 2:40

Judge rules to remove GPS monitor from former detective Allen Large

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 7:26

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there 0:34

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there

Former detective explains his 'deep, dark secret' he doesn't want anyone at church to know about 0:38

Former detective explains his 'deep, dark secret' he doesn't want anyone at church to know about

Lawyer discusses separate settlement of original Jane Doe 1 1:19

Lawyer discusses separate settlement of original Jane Doe 1

Prosecutors announce arrests in New Jersey talk show radio host murder case 2:07

Prosecutors announce arrests in New Jersey talk show radio host murder case

  • Rehabilitated Screech Owl released at Vizcaya

    A ”soft release" of a screech owl rehabilitated by the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science's Batchelor Wildlife Center took lace on Thursday, August 31, 2017. The owl was placed in a nesting box on Vizcaya's grounds. The placement of the rescued owl was intended to highlight the Frost Science's rehabilitation work, as well as Vizcaya's significance as a protected habitat, which houses not only several rare plants and champion trees but also native wildlife.

A ”soft release" of a screech owl rehabilitated by the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science's Batchelor Wildlife Center took lace on Thursday, August 31, 2017. The owl was placed in a nesting box on Vizcaya's grounds. The placement of the rescued owl was intended to highlight the Frost Science's rehabilitation work, as well as Vizcaya's significance as a protected habitat, which houses not only several rare plants and champion trees but also native wildlife. Pedro Portal The Miami Herald
A ”soft release" of a screech owl rehabilitated by the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science's Batchelor Wildlife Center took lace on Thursday, August 31, 2017. The owl was placed in a nesting box on Vizcaya's grounds. The placement of the rescued owl was intended to highlight the Frost Science's rehabilitation work, as well as Vizcaya's significance as a protected habitat, which houses not only several rare plants and champion trees but also native wildlife. Pedro Portal The Miami Herald

National

Court OKs killing a type of owl to see effect on other owls

Associated Press

January 11, 2018 08:18 AM

SAN FRANCISCO

A federal appeals court in San Francisco has upheld a plan by wildlife officials to kill one type of owl to study its effect on another type of owl.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Wednesday that the experiment by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service didn’t violate a federal law aimed at protecting migratory birds. The court says that law doesn’t prevent killing one species to advance the scientific understanding of another.

The ruling came in a lawsuit filed by advocacy groups Friends of Animals and Predator Defense challenging the agency’s plan to kill barred owls to assess their effect on the threatened northern spotted owl. The barred owl may be displacing the spotted owl in the Northwest.

Emails to the advocacy groups weren’t immediately returned.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase 3:24

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

Pause
How the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources was unraveled 1:58

How the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources was unraveled

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting 0:36

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting

Record cold weather turns NC waterfalls into majestic ice sculptures 2:09

Record cold weather turns NC waterfalls into majestic ice sculptures

Judge rules to remove GPS monitor from former detective Allen Large 2:40

Judge rules to remove GPS monitor from former detective Allen Large

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 7:26

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there 0:34

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there

Former detective explains his 'deep, dark secret' he doesn't want anyone at church to know about 0:38

Former detective explains his 'deep, dark secret' he doesn't want anyone at church to know about

Lawyer discusses separate settlement of original Jane Doe 1 1:19

Lawyer discusses separate settlement of original Jane Doe 1

Prosecutors announce arrests in New Jersey talk show radio host murder case 2:07

Prosecutors announce arrests in New Jersey talk show radio host murder case

  • Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

    The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has released dashcam footage of a December 28 police chase during which shots were fired at a patrol car. The chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle, a Ford Explorer, flipped. Virginia State Police said the chase began shortly after 11:30 am on December 28 when the suspect refused to stop on Interstate 95. During the pursuit, police said, shots were fired from the suspect’s vehicle. One bullet, police said, penetrated a patrol car’s windshield. “The trooper escaped injury when he ducked to the side and the bullet lodged in his driver’s seat,” police said.

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

View More Video