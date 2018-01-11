Court OKs killing a type of owl to see effect on other owls

More Videos 3:24 Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase Pause 1:58 How the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources was unraveled 0:36 Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting 2:09 Record cold weather turns NC waterfalls into majestic ice sculptures 2:40 Judge rules to remove GPS monitor from former detective Allen Large 7:26 Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 0:34 'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there 0:38 Former detective explains his 'deep, dark secret' he doesn't want anyone at church to know about 1:19 Lawyer discusses separate settlement of original Jane Doe 1 2:07 Prosecutors announce arrests in New Jersey talk show radio host murder case Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Rehabilitated Screech Owl released at Vizcaya A ”soft release" of a screech owl rehabilitated by the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science's Batchelor Wildlife Center took lace on Thursday, August 31, 2017. The owl was placed in a nesting box on Vizcaya's grounds. The placement of the rescued owl was intended to highlight the Frost Science's rehabilitation work, as well as Vizcaya's significance as a protected habitat, which houses not only several rare plants and champion trees but also native wildlife. A ”soft release" of a screech owl rehabilitated by the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science's Batchelor Wildlife Center took lace on Thursday, August 31, 2017. The owl was placed in a nesting box on Vizcaya's grounds. The placement of the rescued owl was intended to highlight the Frost Science's rehabilitation work, as well as Vizcaya's significance as a protected habitat, which houses not only several rare plants and champion trees but also native wildlife. Pedro Portal The Miami Herald

