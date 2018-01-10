A structure is smashed against a tree along Hot Springs Road in Montecito, Calif. after getting hit by a flash flood and debris flow on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Several homes were swept away before dawn Tuesday when mud and debris roared into neighborhoods in Montecito from hillsides stripped of vegetation during a recent wildfire.
The Latest: 1 killed by rockslide in Northern California

The Associated Press

January 10, 2018 11:40 AM

MONTECITO, Calif.

The Latest on deadly debris flows that hit the Southern California community of Montecito (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

Authorities in Northern California say a man died after his car was apparently struck by falling rocks in a landslide Tuesday evening in Napa County.

The California Highway Patrol reports Wednesday that the vehicle went 100 feet (30 meters) down an embankment and crashed off Highway 121.

The man, who has not been identified, was found dead inside the car.

Officials say Highway 121 between Wild Horse Valley Road and Wooden Valley Road remains closed.

___

5:15 a.m.

The death toll from the powerful debris flows that hit the Southern California community of Montecito has risen to 15.

Santa Barbara County spokeswoman Yaneris Muniz (MYOO'-nihz) confirms two more deaths, in addition to those reported in the hours after a storm dumped a huge amount of rain on the community in a brief period of time early Tuesday.

Muniz says a search of the stricken area is continuing.

___

11:35 p.m.

A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not.

Authorities in Santa Barbara County are still trying to reach new areas and dig into the destruction to find dead, injured or trapped people who might be there after a powerful mud flow swept away dozens of homes.

By Tuesday night at least 13 people were confirmed dead, at least 25 were injured and at least 50 had to be rescued by helicopter.

Those numbers could increase when the search is expanded Wednesday and search-and-rescue teams reach new areas.

In Montecito, Oprah Winfrey shared Instagram photos of the deep mud in her backyard and rescue helicopters flying overhead.

She's one of several celebrities who live in the wealthy enclave that was hit the hardest by the storm.

