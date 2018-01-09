National

Wisconsin settles prison death lawsuit for $1 million

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018

MADISON, Wis.

It's costing Wisconsin taxpayers $1 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the estate of a Milwaukee prisoner who died after a guard ignored a warning from the inmate's cellmate that he was having a seizure.

Paramedics found 34-year-old Jeremy Cunningham dead in his cell at the state-run Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility in 2011.

Cunningham's cellmate had pressed an emergency button to alert prison staff about the seizure, but a guard dismissed it as "snoring" and hung up. Officials knew Cunningham had a heart condition and that he had been using a prescription painkiller and alcohol.

His estate filed a wrongful death lawsuit in 2016 on behalf of Cunningham's son, now 15. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel filed an open records request which shows the case was settled for $1 million.

