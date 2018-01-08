Georgia head coach Kirby Smart yells during the first half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Atlanta.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart yells during the first half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Atlanta. David Goldman AP
So who is that guy who keeps grabbing Kirby Smart's pants on the sideline?

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer

January 08, 2018 10:07 PM

As football fans take in Monday's extraordinary matchup between two teams at the peak of their abilities, many viewers on Twitter were struck by a peculiar spectacle happening on the Georgia sideline.

Whenever Georgia head coach Kirby Smart gets a little too excited over a play, there's always one man behind him - with a hand grabbing Smart's pants and yanking him back on the sideline.

Twitter users wondered if that was the mystery man's entire job, and how they could get the gig.

It turns out, the official belt-grabber is Georgia's Director of Strength & Conditioning, Scott Sinclair. Part of his job, reported The Red and Black and DawgNation, is to grab hold of Smart's belt when he gets a little too into the game - and risks a penalty.

“It’s just action and energy and trying to help the kids play well,” Smart told DawgNation of his energetic sideline presence. “Maybe they can’t hear me or maybe they can, but there are certainly things we’re trying to help them with to play good and execute.”

It might look a little silly, but it's a serious issue and can hurt the team.

“(Sinclair) does it because it’s a rule, you get warnings as a head coach or any coach for being on the field,” Smart told the Red and Black. “You don’t want a 15-yard penalty and [the referees] often threaten us. They give you one warning. Once I get one warning I tell him, I better not get a 15–yard penalty or it’s on you.”

It's not Sinclair's only job though. In January, Smart credited Sinclair with keeping a stellar eye on the conditioning of the team and ensuring the team had as few injuries as possible.

“He’s be kind of the unknown secret to the fact that we’ve been very fortunate when you look at injuries and how well you’ve been able to survive injuries and not have injuries," Smart said earlier in the year, according to Dawgs 24/7. We haven’t had many injuries. I think that’s a credit to the strength and conditioning staff…”

