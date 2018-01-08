National

New Hampshire winner of $559M Powerball jackpot a mystery

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018

MERRIMACK, N.H.

No one has come forward yet to claim the lone Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire that matched all six numbers for a $559.7 million jackpot, lottery officials said Monday.

The winning Powerball numbers drawn Saturday night were 12-29-30-33-61 and Powerball 26.

New Hampshire Lottery spokeswoman Maura McCann said it was "all quiet" as of Monday morning. No one had presented the ticket yet to claim the eighth-largest lottery jackpot. The winner has a year to claim the prize from the draw date.

But even after someone claims the prize, it's possible that the winner may remain anonymous. New Hampshire, like a handful of other states, lets winners claim the prize through trusts. By disclosing the name of the trust only, they can shield their identity.

That's what happened in 2016, when a New Hampshire family won a $487 million Powerball jackpot. About six weeks after the July drawing, lawyers for the family's new trust claimed the prize and announced the family was donating $100,000 to charity. "They're going to do great things with it," attorney William Shaheen said at the time. The family has remained anonymous.

Saturday's winning ticket was sold at the Reeds Ferry Market in Merrimack, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Concord. The store will receive a $75,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

On Friday, a single ticket sold in Florida nabbed a $450 million Mega Millions grand prize. The ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Port Richey, but the winner remains a mystery.

