FILE - In this July 1, 2016, file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets rest on a counter at a Pilot travel center near Burlington, N.C. The jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery game has climbed to over $450 million, just hours before the drawing, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. Gerry Broome, File AP Photo

National

The Latest: Numbers drawn for $570M Powerball jackpot

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 11:22 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

DES MOINES, Iowa

The Latest on the large lottery jackpots (all times local):

10 p.m.

The numbers have been drawn for the $570 million Powerball lottery jackpot.

It won't be known until later whether there is a winner from the numbers drawn Saturday.

The winning numbers are 12-29-30-33-61 and Powerball 26.

A Powerball winner may choose to receive the jackpot in 30 annual payments or a one-time, lump-sum cash payment.

The odds of winning Powerball are one in 292.2 million.

___

2 p.m.

The winning ticket in the latest Mega Millions drawing was sold in Florida.

One ticket matched all six numbers in Friday night's drawing and will claim a $450 million grand prize. The Florida Lottery says the winning ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Port Richey. The retailer will receive a $100,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning numbers to claim the nation's 10th-largest jackpot were 28-30-39-59-70-10.

The identity of the winner was not immediately available. However, under Florida law, the winner cannot remain anonymous.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize. However, to elect the one-time, lump-sum cash payment option for $281.2 million the claim must be filed within 60 days, according to lottery officials.

The winner's name, city of residence and details on the winnings can be made public; however, the winner's home address and telephone numbers are to be kept "confidential."

