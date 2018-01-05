National

Official: At least 3 dead, 2 injured in Louisiana house fire

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN Associated Press

January 05, 2018 11:18 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

BATON ROUGE, La.

Authorities say at least three people have died in an early morning house fire in Louisiana.

Baton Rouge Fire spokesman Curt Monte tells The Associated Press that two other people — an adult and a 5-year-old boy— were taken to a hospital and were in critical condition.

Monte says the blaze broke out in a home in Baton Rouge early Friday.

Officials had not yet determined the cause.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Officials earlier told news outlets that four people were killed, but now say the number is at least three.

Louisiana is in the midst of a recent surge in fire-related deaths, the state fire marshal's office said in a statement. Since December, the fire marshal's investigators have responded to more than six residential fires that resulted in more than 10 deaths.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest

    A man locked inside a Houston, Texas, store he was trying to rob on April 27, 2017, stopped to pray before being arrested, after multiple other attempts to escape. This video released by the Houston Police Robbery Divisions shows John Bell entering the Latino Cellular store, where he walked around the counter to demand money from the cash register. The employee refused and walked out of the store with other customers, locking the Bell in from the outside to call police. While police were enroute, Bell can be seen shooting at the door to try to escape, but was unsuccessful. Then, as police arrive, Bell can be heard praying and seen dropping to his knees. On December 18, 2017, Bell pleaded guilty to robbery charges and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest

Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest 7:43

Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest
5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting 0:50

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting
Former 0:39

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations

View More Video