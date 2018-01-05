Official: At least 3 dead, 2 injured in Louisiana house fire

Authorities say at least three people have died in an early morning house fire in Louisiana.
Baton Rouge Fire spokesman Curt Monte tells The Associated Press that two other people — an adult and a 5-year-old boy— were taken to a hospital and were in critical condition.
Monte says the blaze broke out in a home in Baton Rouge early Friday.
Officials had not yet determined the cause.
Officials earlier told news outlets that four people were killed, but now say the number is at least three.
Louisiana is in the midst of a recent surge in fire-related deaths, the state fire marshal's office said in a statement. Since December, the fire marshal's investigators have responded to more than six residential fires that resulted in more than 10 deaths.
