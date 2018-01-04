Gunman in Santa hat shoots up car in San Francisco, video shows

More Videos

Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death 0:40

Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death

Pause
Police warn of dangerous, icy roads around Myrtle Beach 1:28

Police warn of dangerous, icy roads around Myrtle Beach

North Myrtle Beach Main Street blanketed in snow after winter storm 0:20

North Myrtle Beach Main Street blanketed in snow after winter storm

Branham brothers recreate Vanilla Ice's 'Ice Ice Baby' 1:21

Branham brothers recreate Vanilla Ice's 'Ice Ice Baby'

Satellite images show potential 'bomb cyclone' moving up eastern seaboard 0:33

Satellite images show potential 'bomb cyclone' moving up eastern seaboard

See Myrtle Beach landmarks covered in snow 1:03

See Myrtle Beach landmarks covered in snow

Snow begins falling in Pawleys Island SC 0:32

Snow begins falling in Pawleys Island SC

Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017 1:11

Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

Panthers Cam Newton: Dripping sauce what will we see Sunday 0:55

Panthers Cam Newton: Dripping sauce what will we see Sunday

  • Man in Santa hat seen pulling a gun, allegedly shooting at occupied car in San Francisco

    The San Francisco Police ask for anyone who recognizes the man to call (415) 575-4444 or email sfpdtenderloinstation@sfgov.org using the case number 180 006 421. The man was allegedly seen shooting at the occupants of a car on Eddy Street on Dec. 27.

The San Francisco Police ask for anyone who recognizes the man to call (415) 575-4444 or email sfpdtenderloinstation@sfgov.org using the case number 180 006 421. The man was allegedly seen shooting at the occupants of a car on Eddy Street on Dec. 27. San Francisco Police Department Tenderloin Station
The San Francisco Police ask for anyone who recognizes the man to call (415) 575-4444 or email sfpdtenderloinstation@sfgov.org using the case number 180 006 421. The man was allegedly seen shooting at the occupants of a car on Eddy Street on Dec. 27. San Francisco Police Department Tenderloin Station

National

Gunman in Santa hat shoots up car in San Francisco, video shows

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

January 04, 2018 10:54 AM

The man in the Santa Claus hat strolls up to a station wagon parked in San Francisco, pulls out a handgun and opens fire on the car, a surveillance video shows.

Just after Christmas, on Dec. 27, city police video shows the faux Santa firing at a Dodge Magnum in the Tenderloin District. The driver speeds off as the gunman fires. The shooter calmly crosses the street as he reloads his gun, stashes it in his coat and walks away.

The incident took place on Eddy Street in broad daylight. Several passers-by can be seen in the video. Police released few details about the shooting, including whether or not anyone was injured, reported KPIX.

“The only information we have right now is that the suspect is a male wearing dark clothing and a Santa hat,” police spokeswoman Giselle Linnane told the station. “We don’t know how many occupants there were … We do not have victim yet…No victim appeared at any hospital.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police ask that anyone with information contact the tip line at (415) 575-4444 or email sfpdtenderloinstation@sfgov.org. Please reference case 180 006 421.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death 0:40

Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death

Pause
Police warn of dangerous, icy roads around Myrtle Beach 1:28

Police warn of dangerous, icy roads around Myrtle Beach

North Myrtle Beach Main Street blanketed in snow after winter storm 0:20

North Myrtle Beach Main Street blanketed in snow after winter storm

Branham brothers recreate Vanilla Ice's 'Ice Ice Baby' 1:21

Branham brothers recreate Vanilla Ice's 'Ice Ice Baby'

Satellite images show potential 'bomb cyclone' moving up eastern seaboard 0:33

Satellite images show potential 'bomb cyclone' moving up eastern seaboard

See Myrtle Beach landmarks covered in snow 1:03

See Myrtle Beach landmarks covered in snow

Snow begins falling in Pawleys Island SC 0:32

Snow begins falling in Pawleys Island SC

Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017 1:11

Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

Panthers Cam Newton: Dripping sauce what will we see Sunday 0:55

Panthers Cam Newton: Dripping sauce what will we see Sunday

  • 5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting

    Five deputies were wounded after being called to the scene of a domestic disturbance in suburban Denver, Colorado, on Sunday morning, authorities said. The shooting happened at the Copper Canyon Apartments in Highlands Ranch.

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting

View More Video