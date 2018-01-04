Gunman in Santa hat shoots up car in San Francisco, video shows

More Videos 0:40 Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death Pause 1:28 Police warn of dangerous, icy roads around Myrtle Beach 0:20 North Myrtle Beach Main Street blanketed in snow after winter storm 1:21 Branham brothers recreate Vanilla Ice's 'Ice Ice Baby' 0:33 Satellite images show potential 'bomb cyclone' moving up eastern seaboard 1:03 See Myrtle Beach landmarks covered in snow 0:32 Snow begins falling in Pawleys Island SC 1:11 Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017 2:07 Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 0:55 Panthers Cam Newton: Dripping sauce what will we see Sunday Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Man in Santa hat seen pulling a gun, allegedly shooting at occupied car in San Francisco The San Francisco Police ask for anyone who recognizes the man to call (415) 575-4444 or email sfpdtenderloinstation@sfgov.org using the case number 180 006 421. The man was allegedly seen shooting at the occupants of a car on Eddy Street on Dec. 27. The San Francisco Police ask for anyone who recognizes the man to call (415) 575-4444 or email sfpdtenderloinstation@sfgov.org using the case number 180 006 421. The man was allegedly seen shooting at the occupants of a car on Eddy Street on Dec. 27. San Francisco Police Department Tenderloin Station

