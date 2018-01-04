A man and woman watch as the sun sets over the San Francisco skyline from Berkeley in December.
‘The whole bay just woke up.’ Quake rattles California – but not its sense of humor

By Don Sweeney

January 04, 2018 09:37 AM

An earthquake early Thursday sent Californians in the Bay Area scrambling – for their phones to post on Twitter.

A preliminary 4.4 magnitude quake rattled the San Francisco Bay Area at 2:39 a.m. Pacific time Thursday, reported the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake’s epicenter was 2 miles from Berkeley and had a preliminary depth of 8 miles. No damage or injuries were reported. People felt the quake as far south as San Jose.

Bay Area residents immediately took to Twitter to comment on the early morning shakeup.

Some commenters joked about California’s new law legalizing recreational marijuana.

Others took shots at President Donald Trump.

And, of course, plenty of people tweeted about the absurdity of tweeting during an earthquake.

  • Here's how to be safe in an earthquake

    FEMA explains what you should do before an earthquake happens and when it occurs in an animated video called "When The Earth Shakes."

Here's how to be safe in an earthquake

FEMA explains what you should do before an earthquake happens and when it occurs in an animated video called "When The Earth Shakes."

Courtesy FEMA

