Security guards fatally shoot 2 people outside Florida club

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 10:55 AM

TAMPA, Fla.

Security guards in Florida fatally shot two people, including a 15-year-old girl, after a series of fights occurred outside a club that was hosting a teen night.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's spokesman Danny Alvarez said in a news release that fights erupted at The Club, prompting organizers to close the doors about 10:30 p.m. Monday.

He said that while between 150 and 200 people were leaving the building, security guards said they first heard fireworks and then gunshots.

Alvarez says as the guards searched for where the shots were coming from, they saw a person firing a gun from a car.

Both returned fire, killing 25-year-old Jyhaad Grant and the teenager, Julissa Jackson.

The names of the guards were not released.

Alvarez said no additional details were immediately available.

