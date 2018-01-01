National

Police in Alabama say 4 injured in New Year's Day shooting

The Associated Press

January 01, 2018 10:50 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.

Police in north Alabama say four people suffered gunshot wounds in a New Year's Day shooting.

Local news outlets report that multiple shooters were involved in the shooting outside the Palladium Event Center in Huntsville shortly after midnight.

Police say one victim is 18 and the others are in their early 20s.

Paramedics took three of the victims to a hospital, while the fourth arrived at a hospital in a personal vehicle. Authorities said two of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, while the injuries suffered by the other two weren't considered life-threatening.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police did not immediately announce any arrests in the shooting and asked anyone with information to call investigators.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting

    Five deputies were wounded after being called to the scene of a domestic disturbance in suburban Denver, Colorado, on Sunday morning, authorities said. The shooting happened at the Copper Canyon Apartments in Highlands Ranch.

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting 0:50

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting
Former 0:39

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video