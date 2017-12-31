National

Police say ‘multiple deputies down’ after shooting outside Denver

By Vann Trotter

McClatchy News Network

December 31, 2017 10:20 AM

Authorities in Colorado say ‘multiple deputies’ are down after a shooting outside Denver.

We have multiple officers down,” Douglas County, Colorado, Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Blanchard told The New York Times on Sunday. He described it as an active scene and said the gunman was not in custody.

On Twitter, the sheriff’s department said that deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance call at the Copper Canyon Apartments when shots were fired. It said multiple deputies were injured but did not give their conditions. It also said it had no status on possible civilian injuries.

It urged people in the area to shelter in place.

This breaking story will be updated.

  Former "A Prairie Home Companion" host fired over allegations

    Garrison Keillor emailed the Associated Press on Wednesday to say that Minnesota Public Radio had fired him over allegations of improper behavior.

