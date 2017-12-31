Police say ‘multiple deputies down’ after shooting outside Denver

Authorities in Colorado say ‘multiple deputies’ are down after a shooting outside Denver.
“We have multiple officers down,” Douglas County, Colorado, Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Blanchard told The New York Times on Sunday. He described it as an active scene and said the gunman was not in custody.
On Twitter, the sheriff’s department said that deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance call at the Copper Canyon Apartments when shots were fired. It said multiple deputies were injured but did not give their conditions. It also said it had no status on possible civilian injuries.
It urged people in the area to shelter in place.
UPDATE 0513 this morning deputies responded to he Copper Canyon Apartments for a Domestic Disturbance. During the Investigation, shots were fired and multiple deputies were injured. No status on the deputies and no status on civilian injuries. Please avoid this area.— DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017
DCSO is working an officer down call in the area of County Line Rd between Colorado Blvd and University Blvd. This is an active event, please avoid the area.— DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017
UPDATE, we have multiple deputies down, no update on their status. The scene remains active and please avoid the area.— DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017
Due to this incident, the following agencies are on accident alert. Douglas County, Parker Police Department, Lone Tree Police Department, Castle Rock Police Department and Colorado State Patrol.— DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017
A Code Red was sent out regarding this incident. Any citizens in the affected area are instructed to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls. pic.twitter.com/RgutCEqgJA— DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017
This breaking story will be updated.
