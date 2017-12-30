National

Police identify 7 more victims of NYC's deadliest in decades

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 10:26 PM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

NEW YORK

Police in New York have released the identities of an additional seven victims of New York City's deadliest fire in decades, including a 7-month-old baby girl.

Police say on Saturday that five men and a teenage girl also perished in the fire that killed a dozen people. Among them was 28-year-old Emmanuel Mensah, who rescued a number of people on Thursday night, then went back into the burning building where he died of smoke inhalation.

Mensah had recently graduated from the Army National Guard boot camp.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro (NY'-groh) says the fire started on a stove and raced through a door and up five floors.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations

    Garrison Keillor emailed the Associated Press on Wednesday to say that Minnesota Public Radio had fired him over allegations of improper behavior.

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations

Former 0:39

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video