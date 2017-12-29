Houston Police Department officers investigate a double murder and suicide scene at 14300 South Post Oak Road on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, in Houston.Police say a man walked into a Houston auto shop where he used to work and fatally shot two people before going outside and killing himself. The man, whose name wasn’t immediately released, entered Bemer Plus about 4 p.m. Friday. The shop specializes in used BMW sales and repairs.
National

Police: Man kills 2, then himself at Houston auto shop

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 10:11 PM

HOUSTON

A man walked into a Houston auto shop where he used to work Friday and fatally shot two employees before going outside and killing himself, police said.

The man, whose name wasn't immediately released, entered Bemer Plus about 4 p.m. and officers received a call minutes later about "a shooting in progress," Executive Assistant Police Chief Troy Finner said in a news conference.

Multiple people, including customers and other employees, were at the shop when the shooting happened, Finner said.

"It's very, very sad this time of year and any part of the year that we lose three citizens," Finner said. "I just ask our great citizens of this city to pray for each victim here and their families."

Houston police also didn't immediately release the names of the two other people who died. The motive for the shooting is not clear.

The southwest Houston shop specializes in used BMW sales and repairs.

Hours after the shooting, homicide detectives were still at the scene investigating.

