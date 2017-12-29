National

Police: Woman kills boyfriend during attack at hotel

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 10:43 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Police say a woman whose live-in boyfriend struck her in the head with a gun at an Ohio hotel fatally shot him when she got control of the weapon.

Columbus police have identified the man killed Thursday night at In-Towne Suites Extended Stay Hotel as 29-year-old Porfilio Salvador Hernandez.

Homicide detectives say no charges will be filed for now against 27-year-old Raven Lynn Torres for a shooting that they say appears to be self-defense.

Detectives say officers found Hernandez in a hotel hallway after Torres got control of the gun and shot him. Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting increased the record number of homicides in Columbus this year to 142.

