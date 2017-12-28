Smoking pot while pregnant? New study shows more California women are doing just that

More Videos 0:37 Man forced off overbooked United flight Pause 0:39 Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 1:29 Shark bites Florida man and will not let go 2:07 Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 1:20 Georgetown steel plans to hire back 125 workers in 2018 8:39 Prep Talk: Sizing up area teams' chances in first round of football playoffs (Part 2) 1:39 Beach Ball Classic: Day 1 highlights 1:32 Adoption Day for the Walker Family 0:45 Conway star, coach react to All-America honor 2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana Budtender Danny Cress gives a crash course in recreational marijuana, which will be legal in California starting Jan. 1. Budtender Danny Cress gives a crash course in recreational marijuana, which will be legal in California starting Jan. 1. Paul Kitagaki Jr. Brad Branan

Budtender Danny Cress gives a crash course in recreational marijuana, which will be legal in California starting Jan. 1. Paul Kitagaki Jr. Brad Branan