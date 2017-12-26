In this Oct. 5, 1989 photo, Judge Thomas P. Griesa poses in his chambers at the United States Courthouse in New York. Griesa, who drew the ire of Argentine government officials in a long-running case over Argentina's debts, died at 87, on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. The cause of the judge’s death hasn’t been disclosed.
In this Oct. 5, 1989 photo, Judge Thomas P. Griesa poses in his chambers at the United States Courthouse in New York. Griesa, who drew the ire of Argentine government officials in a long-running case over Argentina's debts, died at 87, on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. The cause of the judge’s death hasn’t been disclosed. The New York Times via AP William F. Sauro
In this Oct. 5, 1989 photo, Judge Thomas P. Griesa poses in his chambers at the United States Courthouse in New York. Griesa, who drew the ire of Argentine government officials in a long-running case over Argentina's debts, died at 87, on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. The cause of the judge’s death hasn’t been disclosed. The New York Times via AP William F. Sauro

National

Judge who presided over Argentina bond litigation dies

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 08:31 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

NEW YORK

A New York federal judge who drew the ire of Argentine government officials in a long-running case over Argentina's debts has died. Judge Thomas P. Griesa (grih-ZAY') was 87.

Manhattan federal court official Edward Friedland says Griesa died Sunday. The cause of the judge's death hasn't been disclosed.

Griesa presided for 15 years over lawsuits brought by U.S. hedge funds that bought heavily discounted Argentine bonds after the country defaulted on debts in 2001.

The hedge funds demanded full repayment of billions of dollars in bonds. Argentina called the hedge funds "vultures."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Griesa said the bonds must be paid in full.

In 2014, Argentina's then-president Cristina Fernandez called Griesa "senile" and his finding "silliness."

After Fernandez left office, the court case was settled. Bondholders were paid more than $8 billion.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations

    Garrison Keillor emailed the Associated Press on Wednesday to say that Minnesota Public Radio had fired him over allegations of improper behavior.

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations

Former 0:39

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video