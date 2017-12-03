One of the last Blockbusters in the world set to close

An Oregon Blockbluster store, one of the final 10 in the once-titanic video rental chain, announced Saturday it will close at the end of 2017.
The Blockbuster in Sandy, Ore., about 28 miles east of Portland, announced the impending closure Saturday on Facebook.
“After decades of films, fun and family time, we’ll be closing up shop at the end of 2017,” the post reads. “The time has come and everything in the store MUST GO! Grab some stocking stuffers and a few flicks for yourself.”
In August, employee Alexis Phelps told Willamette Week that every so often a car pulls into the parking lot and someone snaps a photo before driving away.
“They’re like, ‘You guys are still around?’ ” she told Willamette Week.
Blockbuster once had 9,000 stores across the U.S., with a new store opening every 17 hours in 1989, reported The Washington Post. The chain brought in $6 billion in annual revenues at its peak, but the rise of Netflix’s DVD service and, later, online streaming spelled its death knell. The company filed bankruptcy in 2010 and closed almost all of its stores in 2013.
Only about 10 Blockbuster stores remain, mostly in areas with spotty internet access. Six of the stores are in Alaska and three more in Oregon – along with the Sandy store, there are Blockbusters in Bend and Redmond, reports Oregon Live. There’s also one in Edinberg, Texas.
