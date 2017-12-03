One security guard shot another security guard after a dispute at a Hollywood water treatment plant, according to early reports on Sunday.
One security guard shot another security guard after a dispute at a Hollywood water treatment plant, according to early reports on Sunday. Miami Herald File
One security guard shot another security guard after a dispute at a Hollywood water treatment plant, according to early reports on Sunday. Miami Herald File

National

A security guard is shot by a security guard, police say

Miami Herald

December 03, 2017 10:52 AM

One security guard shot another security guard after a dispute in Hollywood, according to early reports on Sunday.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. Sunday. The victim was found outside the Hollywood Water Treatment Plant at 3441 Hollywood Blvd. Police said the shooting occurred after an argument between the two men, who were both employed by a private company and not the city.

The suspect is in police custody for questioning, reported WPLG-ABC 10, but hasn’t been charged.

The guard who was shot was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with serious injuries, according to WSVN.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations

    Garrison Keillor emailed the Associated Press on Wednesday to say that Minnesota Public Radio had fired him over allegations of improper behavior.

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations

Former 0:39

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video