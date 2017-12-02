How to see this spectacular holiday meteor shower when it lights up the sky

More Videos 0:39 Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations Pause 0:32 Humpback whale, several dolphins spotted off the coast of Huntington Beach State Park 2:21 Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 0:37 Truck overturns at Harrelson Blvd. and Robert Grissom Parkway 3:20 Joe Moglia talks about his leave and CCU football 4:05 Bond set for man accused of daytime shooting in Myrtle Beach 1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:22 At least one detained after Myrtle Beach shooting 1:07 Conway celebrates big win at Sumter 1:12 FBI underage sex trafficking crackdown leads to recovery of 84 minors Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Embers from a Rock Comet Earth will soon be passing through a stream of debris from "rock comet" 3200 Phaethon, source of the annual Geminid meteor shower. Forecasters expect as many as 120 meteors per hour when the shower peaks. NASA discusses what a rock comet is in this video from 2014. Earth will soon be passing through a stream of debris from "rock comet" 3200 Phaethon, source of the annual Geminid meteor shower. Forecasters expect as many as 120 meteors per hour when the shower peaks. NASA discusses what a rock comet is in this video from 2014. Science@NASA NASA

