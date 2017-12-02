Missing 3-year-old North Carolina girl presumed dead, and an arrest has been made, officials say

More Videos 1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know Pause 0:32 Humpback whale, several dolphins spotted off the coast of Huntington Beach State Park 7:26 Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 0:37 Truck overturns at Harrelson Blvd. and Robert Grissom Parkway 3:20 Joe Moglia talks about his leave and CCU football 2:21 Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 1:07 Conway celebrates big win at Sumter 0:45 Conway star, coach react to All-America honor 1:19 Scam hitting vacationers and renters 1:18 Horry County to look at two smoking bans Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Volunteers line up to search for missing Mariah Woods Video from a NC Highway Patrol helicopter show volunteers lining up to search a wooded area near Southwest Creek for Mariah Kay Woods, a 3-year-old Jacksonville, NC girl who has been missing since Sunday night. Video from a NC Highway Patrol helicopter show volunteers lining up to search a wooded area near Southwest Creek for Mariah Kay Woods, a 3-year-old Jacksonville, NC girl who has been missing since Sunday night. NCSHP

