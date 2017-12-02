AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.
This week's gallery includes political protests in Bolivia; election-related clashes in Kenya; a voter casting a ballot in Honduras' elections; and Toronto FC players celebrating a win that propelled them to the MLS championship game.
___
This gallery contains photos from the week of Nov. 26-Dec. 1, 2017.
Never miss a local story.
See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com
___
Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers
Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/
Comments