The Emerald Coaast Wildlife Refuge helped the drunk opossum sober up.
The Emerald Coaast Wildlife Refuge helped the drunk opossum sober up. Screen capture from Facebook
The Emerald Coaast Wildlife Refuge helped the drunk opossum sober up. Screen capture from Facebook

National

Do opossums get hangovers? This one found out the hard way

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

December 01, 2017 09:04 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

When a Florida bar owner unlocked his store the morning after Thanksgiving, he was surprised to find a wasted stranger with a bottle of bourbon.

He was more surprised to find out it was an opossum who had one too many drinks.

As far as owner Cash Moore knew, the opossum was 21 years old, he told the The Northwest Florida Daily News.

“She came in from the outside and was up in the rafters, and when she came through she knocked a bottle of liquor off the shelf,” said Moore, who owns AJ's on the Bayou, a restaurant and bar in Okaloosa Island near Fort Walton in northwest Florida.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“When she got down on the floor she drank the whole damn bottle,” he added.

The drunk opossum was taken to Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge for rehab by a Fort Walton Beach police officer.

The unnamed marsupial eventually sobered up and was released.

“On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me: a drunk opossum in a box!” posted the Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge on Facebook Friday.

“This sly, and currently slurred, opossum snuck its way into a liquor store and discovered some holiday cheer of its own. A police officer brought the animal to us for medical treatment and is expected to be released soon.”

Some readers had some advice for the firebrand’s hangover.

“He needs a Waffle House breakfast. Trust me on this one,” wrote Zoe Michelle Fronheiser Kroll on Facebook.

Marti Gordon on the other hand encouraged the possum’s habits.

“OMG, I knew they liked to party!!!!” he said.

Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations

    Garrison Keillor emailed the Associated Press on Wednesday to say that Minnesota Public Radio had fired him over allegations of improper behavior.

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations

Former 0:39

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video