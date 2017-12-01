With Flynn plea, Mueller getting closer to Trump, Kushner

More Videos 1:25 A love story for the ages Pause 0:39 Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 4:05 Bond set for man accused of daytime shooting in Myrtle Beach 2:21 Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 1:18 Horry County to look at two smoking bans 0:32 Humpback whale, several dolphins spotted off the coast of Huntington Beach State Park 1:22 At least one detained after Myrtle Beach shooting 1:07 Conway celebrates big win at Sumter 0:45 Conway star, coach react to All-America honor 1:42 Tornado Damage on Old Reeves Ferry Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements to the FBI at a D.C. federal courthouse on Friday morning. It’s the first guilty plea by any of the four former Trump advisers charged in an investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller. Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements to the FBI at a D.C. federal courthouse on Friday morning. It’s the first guilty plea by any of the four former Trump advisers charged in an investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller. Meta Viers McClatchy

