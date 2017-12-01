Reniece Tatum said she can’t believe a Post Office mail carrier allegedly stole a check intended to help kids with cancer.
Reniece Tatum said she can’t believe a Post Office mail carrier allegedly stole a check intended to help kids with cancer. Screenshot from ‘Dream a Wig’ on YouTube
Reniece Tatum said she can’t believe a Post Office mail carrier allegedly stole a check intended to help kids with cancer. Screenshot from ‘Dream a Wig’ on YouTube

National

She held a fundraiser for kids with cancer — but a mail carrier stole the check, cops say

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

December 01, 2017 12:31 PM

A U.S. postal worker is accused of stealing and cashing a check intended for a charity that provides wigs to children with cancer.

Shanae Bingham, a 23-year-old from Akron, Ohio, was charged with felony theft Thursday for allegedly taking the check and putting it in her own bank account, according to the Associated Press.

Reniece Tatum was waiting for that check, but it never came.

Tatum — who founded Dream a Wig, a nonprofit that aims to help children with cancer get a beautiful wig — told the Akron Beacon Journal the $414 check was supposed to come from Chipotle, where she held a fundraiser for her organization.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Eventually, she stopped waiting, and used her own money to create a wig for a young girl whose cancer was in remission but her hair was still gone.

Now Tatum knows that Bingham allegedly cashed the check using a mobile banking app the same day the Post Office driver was delivering mail to her community, according to police.

“It’s just the weirdest thing,” Tatum told the Beach Journal. “When I found out someone had cashed the check, I couldn’t figure out how they got into my locked mailbox.

“I never suspected it was the mail woman.”

Mike Mier, the Copley Police chief, told News5 Cleveland that Bingham allegedly confessed to the crime Thursday, but it’s possible that she didn’t know the money was supposed to help young children struggling with cancer.

He added that Bingham, who is suspended from the post office, stole a second check that day.

“Hopefully, there are no other victims than the two that we’ve been notified about,” Mier said to News5.

Chipotle said it will send another check to Tatum’s charity once it gets the money back from Bingham’s account, the Beach Journal wrote.

But Tatum said she still can’t believe someone would steal from a cause that aimed to help sick children.

“For kids. It’s children. I don’t know how she can steal from a child,” Tatum told News5. “I was like, oh my gosh, why would she do this? It’s like, this is a good cause. Why would she do this?”

Related stories from The Sun News

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Former 'A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 0:39

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations

Pause
Bond set for man accused of daytime shooting in Myrtle Beach 4:05

Bond set for man accused of daytime shooting in Myrtle Beach

Joe Moglia talks about his leave and CCU football 3:20

Joe Moglia talks about his leave and CCU football

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 2:21

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing

Horry County to look at two smoking bans 1:18

Horry County to look at two smoking bans

At least one detained after Myrtle Beach shooting 1:22

At least one detained after Myrtle Beach shooting

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 7:26

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

'Golden Mile' residents ask city leaders to protect neighborhood from strangers 1:28

"Golden Mile" residents ask city leaders to protect neighborhood from strangers

Prep Talk: Sizing up area teams' chances in first round of football playoffs (Part 2) 8:39

Prep Talk: Sizing up area teams' chances in first round of football playoffs (Part 2)

CCU thoughts on new starting QB Anderson 1:45

CCU thoughts on new starting QB Anderson

  • Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations

    Garrison Keillor emailed the Associated Press on Wednesday to say that Minnesota Public Radio had fired him over allegations of improper behavior.

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations

View More Video