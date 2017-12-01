It’s too dangerous to hug at work now, sheriff posts on Facebook. He’s giving it up

0:39 Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations Pause

4:05 Bond set for man accused of daytime shooting in Myrtle Beach

3:20 Joe Moglia talks about his leave and CCU football

2:21 Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing

1:18 Horry County to look at two smoking bans

1:22 At least one detained after Myrtle Beach shooting

1:07 Conway celebrates big win at Sumter

0:45 Conway star, coach react to All-America honor

1:28 "Golden Mile" residents ask city leaders to protect neighborhood from strangers