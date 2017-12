More Videos 0:39 Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations Pause 2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 3:20 Joe Moglia talks about his leave and CCU football 1:22 At least one detained after Myrtle Beach shooting 2:21 Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 1:18 Horry County to look at two smoking bans 2:48 Roy Moore heckled while disputing sexual misconduct allegations in Alabama 7:26 Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 1:07 Conway celebrates big win at Sumter 0:45 Conway star, coach react to All-America honor Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Yates on Flynn: ‘The National Security Adviser, essentially, could be blackmailed by the Russians’ Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates said that Gen. Michael Flynn misled Vice President Mike Pence with false information and created a “compromised situation" during her testimony on the Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates said that Gen. Michael Flynn misled Vice President Mike Pence with false information and created a “compromised situation" during her testimony on the Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. C-SPAN

