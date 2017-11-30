The Latest: Prosecutor laments verdict in pier shooting case

FILE - In this July 7, 2015 file photo, Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, right, is led into the courtroom by San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi, left, and Assistant District Attorney Diana Garciaor, center, for his arraignment at the Hall of Justice in San Francisco. Jurors ended their fifth day of deliberations Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, without reaching a verdict in the murder trial that sparked a national debate over immigration policy. Jurors are deciding whether Garcia Zarate meant to shoot Steinle in 2015 or if they believe his claim that the the shooting was accidental. San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool, File Michael Macor