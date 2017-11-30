National

Kansas widow sues sheriff, undersheriff over shooting death

WICHITA, Kan.

The widow of a Kansas man killed last month during an encounter with Barber County deputies has sued the county's sheriff and his undersheriff.

Kristina Myers filed a federal lawsuit Thursday alleging law enforcement officials used excessive force when they killed her 42-year-old husband, Steven. The lawsuit contends video shows Steven Myers was standing with empty hands at his sides, and did not threaten officers or attempt to escape during the Oct. 6 encounter in Sun City, Kansas.

Undersheriff Virgil Brewer shot Steven Myers at close range with a beanbag round. Video from a body camera captured Sheriff Lonnie Small saying, "Shot him with a beanbag round. Hadn't shot anybody with it yet."

The sheriff's office referred comment to the county attorney's office, which did not immediately return a phone message.

