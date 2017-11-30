Haltom City police are searching for a man who attempted to abduct a 2-year-old boy Tuesday evening as the boy stood near his father.
Haltom City police are searching for a man who attempted to abduct a 2-year-old boy Tuesday evening as the boy stood near his father. Courtesy: Star-Telegram archives
Haltom City police are searching for a man who attempted to abduct a 2-year-old boy Tuesday evening as the boy stood near his father. Courtesy: Star-Telegram archives

National

A father was taking out the trash with his young son. A parent’s nightmare ensued

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

November 30, 2017 04:02 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

HALTOM CITY, Texas

A stranger grabbed a 2-year-old boy standing beside his father and tried to abduct the boy, but the child got away when his father struggled with the suspect and yelled for help, police said Thursday.

Neighbors reported seeing a red, early 2000s model Dodge pickup driving slowly through the neighborhood earlier that day, but detectives have not determined if the vehicle was used by the suspect.

Officers responded to the attempted abduction shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of Janrue Court.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A resident told police he was taking trash out to the curb with his son when the man walked up and grabbed the boy.

“The father also grabbed onto his son and started to struggle with the male suspect,” police Sgt. Eric Peters said in a Thursday news release. “The father yelled at neighbors to call police.”

At some point, the suspect let go of the boy and fled on foot between houses and into a nearby creek, police said.

Officers arrived and searched the neighborhood along with other police agencies and a K-9 unit, but they did not locate the suspect.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations

    Garrison Keillor emailed the Associated Press on Wednesday to say that Minnesota Public Radio had fired him over allegations of improper behavior.

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations

Former 0:39

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video