This city bus driver had a mechanic fix his rear-view mirrors — and was fired for it, he says

“Our Philosophy: If you cannot do it safely, don’t do it!”
That’s what Margarito Ayala told CBS Los Angeles is the motto of First Transit, the public transportation company for Pasadena, California, where works as a bus driver.
But Ayala said he was fired for following that exact motto.
The 32-year-old bus driver said that he was let go Nov. 20 because he had a mechanic fix his rear-view mirrors, according to PasadenaNow.
“I’m not a tall person, and when I get in the driver’s seat after another driver has driven a bus, the driver’s side mirror is usually adjusted too high to see traffic,” he said. “I’m not going to drive the bus if I can’t see around me. It’s unsafe for my passengers.”
According to CBS, Ayala had been readjusting the mirrors himself for three years, until First Transit told him he has to get a mechanic to do it for him. So he did — but the company complained that he created a “work stoppage” by delaying the route to wait for the mechanic.
“I needed to be able to see the full lane beside me so I wouldn’t hit anything,” he said, according to the Pasadena Star News.
He called a mechanic three times on three different days in early November — even though First Transit warned him not to do it after the first time — and was put on administrative leave before he was fired just one week later, the Star News reported.
But he told the Star News that of the three times he called a mechanic, there were delays of 10 minutes on two days and no delays at all for the third day because it happened while he was on break.
But still, the company wrote in a Nov. 20 termination letter that Ayala was “taking part in unlawful work stoppages” that halted what was supposed to be a smooth bus service.
Jay Brock, a spokesman for First Transit, told PasadenaNow that he couldn’t comment on Ayala’s case but that the company “strive(s) to maintain safe, continuous, uninterrupted service.”
“That’s what we do — we move people,” he said. “We move them effectively, we move them safely to their next destination so they can continue the journey of their day.”
Ayala told the Star News that he isn’t sure if First Transit values safety as much as Brock says.
“I want First Transit to live up to what they tell us every day — to live up to their standards.”
