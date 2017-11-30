Have you seen this missing North Carolina girl?

More Videos 0:39 Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations Pause 1:04 Matt Lauer says sorry in statement on firing and sexual misconduct allegations 0:48 The top baby names of 2016 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 1:18 Horry County to look at two smoking bans 2:21 Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 8:39 Prep Talk: Sizing up area teams' chances in first round of football playoffs (Part 2) 1:45 CCU thoughts on new starting QB Anderson Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means. AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means. Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means. Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy