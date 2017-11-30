Too soon? ‘Today’ reads Lauer apology then talks to woman accusing a congressman

0:39 Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations Pause

1:04 Matt Lauer says sorry in statement on firing and sexual misconduct allegations

1:18 Horry County to look at two smoking bans

0:49 Georgia Southern knows how to celebrate a win

0:29 Dune restoration to follow emergency beach renourishment

2:21 Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing

7:26 Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

0:31 Palmetto Harmony commercial

1:25 Congressman Clyburn gives chilling advice about police to his grandson