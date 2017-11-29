With an 11-year-old getaway driver, they robbed and carjacked 15 victims at gunpoint, police say

It was a wild few hours in San Jose, Calif., late Friday night and into Saturday morning — and when it was over, three separate high-speed chases had resulted in a crew of 11 juveniles under arrest, according to San Jose police.
The arrests came after cops chased down three drivers — the youngest just 11, and the other two 14 and 17 — in connection with a string of armed carjackings, burglaries and robberies reported across various parts of San Jose, police said.
Suspects ranged in age from 11 to 17, police said, and were both male and female.
“I have a lot of concern about the rise in juvenile crime in the city, and the violent crime that has been occurring,” San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia told the San Jose Mercury News. “We’re not talking about graffiti or knocking down garbage cans or having loud parties. These are adult crimes. These are not kid crimes.”
There were at least 15 victims in the Friday and Saturday incidents, police said. Many of the crimes the juveniles allegedly committed involved a gun.
“Detectives believe that there may be other victims of these crimes that have not come forward,” police said in a statement Wednesday.
San Jose Police Investigating a series of armed robberies, carjackings and burglaries committed by a group of juveniles. https://t.co/NQkj6mcvqv #SJPD— San Jose Police Dept (@SanJosePD) November 29, 2017
All 11 of the suspects were taken to the Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall, where police said they were charged with armed robbery, carjacking, stolen vehicles, evading and reckless driving and resisting arrest.
The crime spree lasted about 6 hours, the Mercury News reported, and began at about 11 p.m. on Friday night when a woman was tossed from her car during a carjacking, police told the newspaper.
Three or four juveniles were involved in each of the five armed robberies, five carjackings and one violent assault that police say the group committed, according to the Mercury News.
Police described the series of crimes as a growing problem in the city.
Last month, police arrested five teenagers during an unrelated 11-hour crime spree in San Jose that included a string of thefts and even an attempted homicide, CBS SF reports.
The suspects in that case were 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18, according to CBS SF.
“This is happening almost every other week,” Lt. Paul Joseph, commander of the San Jose Police Department’s robbery unit, told the Mercury News. “It’s different groups, and different kids each time. Another group springs up as soon as we arrest the last group.”
Garcia, the police chief, cited a 69 percent increase in juvenile arrests for robbery from last year as evidence that the situation is getting worse, the Mercury News reports.
Victims have said in the past the lenient juvenile justice laws may be part of the problem.
Robert Moore told NBC earlier this year that his house was ransacked by a juvenile suspect — but when the suspect was apprehended, the suspect was only behind bars a few days, Moore said.
“To me, that’s just ridiculous,” Moore told the TV station.
Some in law enforcement agree.
“There’s some serious holes in the system that these young offenders are exploiting, knowing they’re going to be able to get away with what they are doing,” Sgt. Sean Pritchard, of the San Jose Police Officers’ Association, told NBC.
But studies have also found that longer stays behind bar doesn’t necessarily prevent future crime — in fact, they can make matters worse, according to some research.
A 2011 study published by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention found that longer stays behind bars don’t reduce the likelihood a juvenile will be a repeat offender.
In fact, youth who committed lesser offenses actually committed more crime after being incarcerated, the study found — not less.
“All of the studies we’ve seen say incarcerating a young person while they’re in the height of adolescence development actually causes recidivism,” juvenile court judge Katherine Lucero told NBC 5.
