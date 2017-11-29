National

Authorities: Review done in officers' shooting of Topeka man

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 07:03 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

TOPEKA, Kan.

Authorities say they've finished an investigation into the fatal shooting of a black Topeka man by two police officers and have forwarded the case to a local prosecutor.

The Lawrence Police Department provided no other details Wednesday about the Sept. 28 death of 30-year-old Dominique White near an east Topeka park. The Lawrence police investigated the shooting for the Topeka police.

Lawrence police and the city of Topeka said the case went to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay for review.

Kagay said he does not have a timetable for determining whether someone will be charged over the shooting.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The officers involved have not been identified and police body camera footage has not been released despite a demand from White's family that it be made public.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations

    Garrison Keillor emailed the Associated Press on Wednesday to say that Minnesota Public Radio had fired him over allegations of improper behavior.

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations

Former 0:39

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video