The relatives of Clifton Harris, a man who was assaulted and left in a vegetative state at the Sacramento County Main Jail, are fighting an effort by the county to stop caring for him by releasing him from custody. They also want to know how he was injured.
BLM researcher Miranda Crowell releases an endangered pygmy rabbit in southeast Oregon in August of 2016. Dozens of the rabbits were relocated in Washington State this July after a wildfire ravaged their breeding ground.
August Adolphus Busch IV, the former CEO of Anheuser-Busch, was held in the Swansea Police Department until Tuesday afternoon after a helicopter landed at Bronze Pointe Office Park overnight. Busch is a commercial pilot with certificates in airplanes, sin